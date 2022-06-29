Hixon Zuercher LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $434.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

