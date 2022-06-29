Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $156,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

