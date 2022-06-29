ARK Investment Management LLC Has $29.42 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,228 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $29,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,623,000 after purchasing an additional 256,811 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $320,895,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.39.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $6,635,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,842 shares of company stock worth $39,209,017. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

