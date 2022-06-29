Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

