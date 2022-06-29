ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,031 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

