Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

