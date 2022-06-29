Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Cut by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

