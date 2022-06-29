Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR opened at $161.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $145.93 and a 1 year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

