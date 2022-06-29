Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $197.06 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

