Windham Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter.

VSS opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $142.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

