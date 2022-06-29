Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Increased by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $234.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.