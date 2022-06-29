Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 258,711 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,711 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.