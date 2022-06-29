Windham Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Windham Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.8% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after acquiring an additional 518,659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 661,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

