Windham Capital Management LLC Sells 545 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Windham Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 447.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $157.85 and a 12 month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

