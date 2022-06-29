SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Position Raised by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,639,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,860,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.