Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 235 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

NYSE CVS opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

