Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 98 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.5% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

SJM opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

