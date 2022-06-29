Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,646,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 729.3% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 240,152 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,731,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $51.40.
