Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.