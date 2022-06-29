Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.00. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $28.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at $191,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

