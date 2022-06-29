General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 7,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

Shares of GD stock opened at $220.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

