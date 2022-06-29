Veracity Capital LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

Shares of GD opened at $220.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

