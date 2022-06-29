The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

GS opened at $299.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.54 and a 200-day moving average of $338.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.15 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

