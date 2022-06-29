Peterson Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,789 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,029 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.2% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 64,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

Shares of UNH opened at $508.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

