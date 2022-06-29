Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $220.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

