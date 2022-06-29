Chronos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 6.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after purchasing an additional 189,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after purchasing an additional 257,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,478,185,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $508.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.92 and a 200-day moving average of $491.95. The company has a market cap of $477.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

