Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 638 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

NYSE:UNH opened at $508.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.92 and a 200 day moving average of $491.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

