Rockland Trust Co. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.9% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 78.9% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

