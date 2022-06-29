Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 55 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after buying an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $346,859,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $508.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

