Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $404,000. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $325,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 131.0% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,762,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.