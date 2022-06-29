Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 7,256 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the quarter. Asana accounts for 0.7% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Asana were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Asana by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,119 shares of company stock valued at $653,115. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

