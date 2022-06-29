Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 9,611 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up approximately 3.7% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Pinterest worth $19,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pinterest by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cleveland Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 614,693 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,732. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

