Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 233 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $62,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,634 shares of company stock valued at $37,821,492. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $303.67 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

