Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,951 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises approximately 19.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $103,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.85 and a 200-day moving average of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.09 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 652,411 shares of company stock valued at $89,152,520. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

