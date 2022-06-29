Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,930 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,930 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

NYSE:T opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

