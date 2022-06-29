Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 2,447 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 177,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $234.02 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $243.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.80 and its 200 day moving average is $197.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $10,773,740 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

