12,800 Shares in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $663.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

