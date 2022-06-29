Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

