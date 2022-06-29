Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $562,481,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,602 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.72. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.61.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

