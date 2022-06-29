Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,974 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter.

SPTI opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55.

