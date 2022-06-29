Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,065,000 after purchasing an additional 837,374 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,038,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 649,855 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,896,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 177,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,259,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 329,138 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%.

