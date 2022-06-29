The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 885,273 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 526,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,875 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 254,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 901.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 336,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 302,850 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.