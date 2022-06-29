ITM Power (LON:ITM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $186.00

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 186.10 ($2.28), with a volume of 284601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.50 ($2.37).

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.54) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.77) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 185 ($2.27) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 472 ($5.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -33.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 278.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 314.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

