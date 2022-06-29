Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Rises By 4,100.0%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CAPC stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. Capstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
