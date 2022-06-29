Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Update

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, an increase of 5,229.7% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,317,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sharing Economy International stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Sharing Economy International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
Sharing Economy International Company Profile (Get Rating)
