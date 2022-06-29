Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Update

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, an increase of 5,229.7% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,317,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sharing Economy International stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Sharing Economy International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

