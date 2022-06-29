Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 6,575.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Inpex stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.19. Inpex has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $13.48.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 18.74%.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

