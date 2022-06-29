China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 3,375.0% in June

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 3,375.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CIADY opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $43.94 and a 12 month high of $66.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.5267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

