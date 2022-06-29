China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 3,375.0% in June

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 3,375.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CIADY opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $43.94 and a 12 month high of $66.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.5267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

