Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 311 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,614,000 after purchasing an additional 198,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,855,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $181,424,000 after buying an additional 69,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 120,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

