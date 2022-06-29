Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $231.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.08. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.