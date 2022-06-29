Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $106,000 in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 517,949 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,990 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 122,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 259,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,121 shares of company stock valued at $185,749. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

